The Center of Sofia near Sofia University was Closed because of Abandoned Luggage

Bul. "Tsar Osvoboditel" in the capital was blocked from the Orlov Bridge to the St. Kliment Ohridski University due to abandoned luggage.

This was announced by FOCUS by quoting Sofia Municipality. The area was cleared for inspection, and public transport was moving along a modified route.

