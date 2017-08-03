Chinese Company is Interested in Sofia Tech Park

Opportunities for high-tech Chinese companies to participate in the first science and technology park in Bulgaria - Sofia Tech Park, were discussed at a meeting with Economy Minister Emil Karanikolov and China Ambassador Zhang Heizhou.

"We are looking for international partners to participate in the project, there are good conditions for Chinese companies and institutes who are considering expanding their research and development centers in Europe," said Minister Karanikolov.

He added that the possible areas for development include building own or joint research and innovation laboratories, in cooperation with leading Bulgarian scientific institutions.

For his part, Zhang Heizhou said that Sofia Tech Park provides excellent opportunities for working together. "We are currently pushing technology parks in China to seek the opportunity to send incubators to Bulgaria. Together with the incubators will come the market demand as well as funds that will help to transform the scientific results into industry, "said Zhang Haizhou.

The meeting also discussed options for strengthening economic and foreign trade co-operation. A total of 28 procedures have been launched to regulate the import of Chinese agricultural and food products into China, of which three have been finalized, and the milk and dairy procedure is expected to be completed soon. "We thank the Embassy of China and we are counting on the Chinese authorities to help speed up the procedures for importing Bulgarian agricultural and food products," said Minister Karanikolov.

The Chinese side is actively exploring ways to strengthen cooperation with Bulgaria, the ambassador said. "Exports to China need to increase and we need to create a trade balance between the two countries. In our view, agriculture has a wide scope, including trade, production, the opening of new markets and new food processing technologies. The Chinese side attaches great importance to Bulgarian agricultural products, "explained Zhang Haizhou. He added that if the two countries want to boost trade, they should work towards promoting Bulgarian products in China and expanding their trading channels.