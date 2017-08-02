500 kg of Smuggled Tobacco was Seized in Police Operation

500 kg of smuggled tobacco was seized in a specialized police operation in the village of Avren, three men were detained. This was announced by the Ministry of Interior press center.

In the police actions taken in the framework of a specialized anti-economic crime operation on the territory of the village of Avren, law enforcement officers discovered a wagon adapted for the illegal storage and processing of tobacco without an excise band. At the time of cutting the tobacco, three men were arrested with initials AK (39 years old) from the village of Ablanitsa, VB (51 years old) from Sofia and AD (52 years old) ) from Sofia. They are known to the Ministry of Interior.

About 100 kg of chopped tobacco without excise banderol, about 400 kg of bales of tobacco, cutting machine, electronic scales, as well as two bowls for processing raw tobacco were found in the wagon. The three men are detained for up to 24 hours. It has been found that they have been involved in criminal activity for about a year. Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated in this case. The investigation is monitored by a prosecutor from the Regional Prosecutor's Office - Varna.