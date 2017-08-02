Two New Satellites in the Orbit
Society | August 2, 2017, Wednesday // 12:19| Views: | Comments: 0
bnt.bg
Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
The European Vega missile was successfully brought into the orbit observation satellite Opps-3000 for the needs of the Italian Ministry of Defense, reports BNT.
The rocket launched on Tuesday from the Kuru spaceport in French Guiana. Besides the Italian apparatus, Vega should also bring Venus to a joint research project between Israel and France.
Vega is an European disposable rocket. It is designed to carry small loads - artificial satellites for scientific and observation missions in polar and low Earth orbit.
- » 'Monumental' 16th Century City Walls Unearthed by Antwerp Tram Works in Belgium
- » Unknown Church Has Been Discovered by the Archeologists From the Regional Museum of History in Russe
- » Young British Tourist is in Coma after Falling from a Balcony
- » Another Fire Broke Out Near Burgas
- » 3 killed, 2 Injured After Yacht Carrying 11 Capsizes off Turkey's Marmaris
- » Massive Fire is Burning in Popovitsa Village (Updated)
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)