Two New Satellites in the Orbit

The European Vega missile was successfully brought into the orbit observation satellite Opps-3000 for the needs of the Italian Ministry of Defense, reports BNT.

The rocket launched on Tuesday from the Kuru spaceport in French Guiana. Besides the Italian apparatus, Vega should also bring Venus to a joint research project between Israel and France.

Vega is an European disposable rocket. It is designed to carry small loads - artificial satellites for scientific and observation missions in polar and low Earth orbit.