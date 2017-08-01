Five-time Grand Slam champion Maria Sharapova wins her opening match at Bank of the West Tennis Tournament 6-1, 4-6, 6-0 against Jennifer Brady, Mercurynews reports.

This was her first U.S. tournament since March 2015. She has not played in the Bank of the West since 2011 and has made just four appearances total in the event.

Her best showing came in 2010, when she lost in the finals to Azarenka.