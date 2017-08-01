Maria Sharapova Wins Her Opening Match at Bank of the West
Sports | August 1, 2017, Tuesday // 10:25| Views: | Comments: 0
Maria Sharapova at 2014 Wimbledon Championships. Photo by wikipedia.org.
Sports » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Five-time Grand Slam champion Maria Sharapova wins her opening match at Bank of the West Tennis Tournament 6-1, 4-6, 6-0 against Jennifer Brady, Mercurynews reports.
This was her first U.S. tournament since March 2015. She has not played in the Bank of the West since 2011 and has made just four appearances total in the event.
Her best showing came in 2010, when she lost in the finals to Azarenka.
- » Bulgarian Tennis Player Grigor Dimitrov is Already in the US for the New Season
- » Official: Ludogorets Bought a Polish National
- » Paris Set to Host 2024 Olympic Games
- » Grigor Dimitrov is no Longer Among the Top 10 of the World Tennis
- » 2-Time Olympic Champion Maria Grozdeva Wins a Bronze at the European Shooting Championship in Baku
- » Botev Plovdiv did not Win but Still Dreams of Big Breakthrough in Europe
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)