Journalist Working for Russian News Agency was Killed in Syria
A journalist of Russia Today was murdered in the Syrian province of Homs during an attack by "Islamic State," the World Agencies said, quoted by Mediapool.
The victim is the Syrian correspondent of the television, Khaled al Hatib. It reflected the operation of the Syrian army against jihadists near Sukhna in eastern Homs province. The Islamists shot the Syrian army with a rocket launcher, and the journalist died on the spot.
The Syrian forces regained control of Sukhna on Friday. The city was the last bastion of an Islamic state in Homs. "Russia Today" has Russian, English, Arabic, Spanish and French editions.
