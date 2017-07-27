Nicolas Maduro Declared that the American Sanctions are Illegal

Venezuelan President Nicholas Maduro rejected US economic sanctions imposed on Wednesday against 13 current and former officials in the country, defining them as "illegal." Reports BGNES.

The "punishment" by the Finance Ministry was introduced to exert pressure on President Nicolas Maduro and his attempts to hold constituent assembly elections to change the Constitution without the opposition and the people having the right to vote.

Among the victims of American sanctions are the chairman of the National Electoral Commission Tibisay Lusena and former Vice President Elias Hawa, who heads the presidential commissions preparing the vote this Sunday.

"Who are these American imperialists thinking about? The government of the world ?," the Venezuelan President said in an uproar speech, adding that the newly introduced financial restrictions were "illegal, inappropriate and unprecedented."

Meanwhile, it has become clear that the authorities in Caracas have blocked bank accounts and frozen the assets of newly elected members of the Supreme Court. On 21 July, 13 new supreme judges and 20 deputies were sworn in to the opposition-controlled parliament, although other court members, loyal to Maduro, declared the election void. The president himself said that judges appointed by parliament could be sent to jail. So far, three of them have been detained. In its current composition, the Supreme Court was one of the main allies of the president in his struggle with political opponents.