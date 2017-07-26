Exhibition by Stefan Despodov-Despo to be Hold in the National Gallery in Sofia
The National Gallery (the Palace on Knqz Alexander l square) and the Art Gallery "Vladimir Dimitrov-Maistora" - Kyustendil present an exhibition by Stefan Despodov-Despo, reported ViewSofia.
Stefan Despodov is among the most talented representatives of his generation of artists. Born in Kyustendil, he graduated in Applied Graphics at the National Academy of Arts in 1974, in the class of Prof. Alexander Poplilov. His performances in the area of the poster, the satirical drawing and the illustrations date back to the students' years.
He has participated in more than 200 exhibitions in Bulgaria and abroad, received more than 80 international and national awards.
The fine sense of humor and the inimitable sense of absurdity connect Stefan Despodov for many years with the National Theater "Ivan Vazov" and the Satirical Theater "Aleko Konstantinov".
