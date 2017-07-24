Code Yellow for High Temperatures in 24 Districts in Bulgaria

Code yellow for high temperatures across 24 districts in Bulgaria for 24th of July, reported the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology at the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences on 23rd of July.

The code yellow will be in place for the districts of Blagoevgrad, Kyustendil, Pernik, Sofia city, Sofia district, Vidin, Montana, Vratsa, Pleven, Lovech, Veliko Tarnovo, Gabrovo, Stara Zagora, Plovdiv, Pazardzhik and Kardzhali.

In these areas it will be hot, with temperatures between 35°C and 38°C.