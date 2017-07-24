Code Yellow for High Temperatures in 24 Districts in Bulgaria

Society » ENVIRONMENT | July 24, 2017, Monday // 12:02| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Code Yellow for High Temperatures in 24 Districts in Bulgaria NIMH

Code yellow for high temperatures across 24 districts in Bulgaria for 24th of July, reported the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology at the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences on 23rd of July.

The code yellow will be in place for the districts of Blagoevgrad, Kyustendil, Pernik, Sofia city, Sofia district, Vidin, Montana, Vratsa, Pleven, Lovech, Veliko Tarnovo, Gabrovo, Stara Zagora, Plovdiv, Pazardzhik and Kardzhali.

In these areas it will be hot, with temperatures between 35°C and 38°C.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: code yellow, hot weather
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria