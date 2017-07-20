Number of Violations Were Found Along the Northern Black Sea Cost

Minister of Tourism Nikolina Angelkova has carried out an inspection of the beaches along the Northern Black Sea Coast today, the Tourism Ministry press office announced, quoted by Standard News.

During her visit in the area of Rusalka resort, a number of violations were found.

One of the beaches, located in Beach Bay, is in a private property and there is no access to it except by sea.

On the other five beaches in Rusalka, which are unguarded, in violation of law, tourists have to pay fees for using the infrastructure of the resort.

By law tourists must have an open access to the beach on foot.

Beach gear is placed on Rusalka-Central beach without permission. On Rusalka-Kayak beach conoes are rented out also without permission.

‘’We will notify all institutions about the violations and we will monitor whether the required actions will be taken’’, Angelkova said.

Routine checks along the Black sea cost will continue, the Tourism Ministry press office further announced.