Small Stork Was Rescued in Bratsigovo District

Society | July 19, 2017, Wednesday // 14:59| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Small Stork Was Rescued in Bratsigovo District pixabay.com

Residents of the village of Bratsigovo saved a small stork, reported bTV.

After several unsuccessful calls to eco-institutions and the lack of adequate assistance, the city's residents decided to take things in their own hands.

They brought a big ladder, took the little stork, then they have cut the rope around his leg and let it go.

