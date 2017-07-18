The Ministry of Internal Affairs is going to Make Checkups of Establishments in Small Towns

The police starts making checkups about the working hours of establishments selling alcohol in the small towns, said the Ministry of Internal Affairs this Tuesday.

The idea for the operation comes straight form the chief secretary Mladen Marinov, who yesterday made it clear that all small police stations should reorganize their schedule in such a way that they could function day and night.

The checkups of establishments that sell alcohol will mainly focus on whether managers comply with working hours, especially on Friday and the weekend. Reported by Mediapool. 

