Sofia to Have 3 Cities with Skyscrapers

There will be three zones in Sofia where there will be high-rise constructions, said Sofia's chief architect Zdravko Zdravkov to BTV. According to him, these "cities" will guarantee the view of the mountain of Sofia residents as it will keep the height requirement of up to 75 meters in the rest of the city. One high-rise area will be along Tsarigradsko Boulevard, the other on Tsaritsa Yoana Blvd. to the Ring Road and the third near Central Station.

"There are a number of loopholes in the law that currently allow for skyscrapers to appear in chaotic manner around the city and our desire is to close the regulatory omissions," Zdravkov said.

The chief architect added that he had so far issued a skyscraper license for the 202-meter Sky Building near the Expo Center.

However, there are also investment intentions for land near Pirogov, and the controversial construction of Cherni Vrah Blvd is expected to complete the administrative proceedings.