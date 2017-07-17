The Victims in Syria War are More Than 330 000

July 17, 2017
More than 330 000 people, including 100 000 civilians, were killed since the beginning of the war in Syria in 2011, shows the newest stats of The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

The observatory reports that the victims are around 475 000 but the documented ones are 331 765. The director of the organisation Rami Abdul Rahman said that the data is for the period 15 March 2011 - 15 July 2017. The children killed in the war are 18 243 and the women number 11 427.

116 774 victims are from the regime forces and their supporters, including 61 808 Syrian soldiers and 1480 members of the Lebanese organisation Hezbollah. 

Around 57 000 victims are soldiers from the rebellion groups and the Syrian Democratic Forces, who are supported by Washington. Among the killed are 58 000 soldiers from the former Al-Qaeda, ISIS and foreign warriors from different organisations. 

The Syrian conflict began in 2011 as a rally against Syrian president Bashar al-Assad and went into an internecine war with immense destruction. 

