Czech Tourist Died in Sunny Beach

Society » INCIDENTS | July 13, 2017, Thursday // 12:02| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Czech Tourist Died in Sunny Beach

A Czech tourist drowned on the beach in Sunny Beach on Wednesday evening, and 11-year-old child that was with her is missing, bTV reported.

The incident happened just after 8pm. After cries of help, people manage to take the 61-year-old woman out of the water. They gave her heart massage and applied breathing techniques, but on arrival, the doctor only registered the death of the woman. She has two children aged 11 and 13 and the younger one is still missing.

The rescue and search operation continues at the moment, there is also a patrol of the Marine Administration. The fatal incident has occurred outside work hours which explains the absence of rescuers, and there was rip current at the same place just a week ago.

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Czech, tourist, dead
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria