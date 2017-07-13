Czech Tourist Died in Sunny Beach

A Czech tourist drowned on the beach in Sunny Beach on Wednesday evening, and 11-year-old child that was with her is missing, bTV reported.

The incident happened just after 8pm. After cries of help, people manage to take the 61-year-old woman out of the water. They gave her heart massage and applied breathing techniques, but on arrival, the doctor only registered the death of the woman. She has two children aged 11 and 13 and the younger one is still missing.

The rescue and search operation continues at the moment, there is also a patrol of the Marine Administration. The fatal incident has occurred outside work hours which explains the absence of rescuers, and there was rip current at the same place just a week ago.