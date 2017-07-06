EP Votes to Suspend Turkey EU Accession

The European Parliament voted on July 6 to accept a proposal to suspend accession talks with Turkey if it goes ahead with the constitutional changes endorsed in the April 16 referendum, according to Hurriyet Daily News.

The parliament voted in favor of the 2016 Commission Report on Turkey recommending the suspension of accession talks, with 477 voting in favor and 64 voting against. Almost 100 lawmakers abstained in the vote, which is non-binding.



Among other things, the report calls on member states to “formally suspend accession negotiations with Turkey without delay if the constitutional reform package is implemented without changes.” This is a reference to the collection of wide-ranging constitutional proposals approved by the Turkish electorate in April.



The report also calls on EU institutions to suspend pre-accession funds if the negotiations are suspended.

It is a non-binding vote in terms of EU decision making.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Huseyin Müftügolu separately said the decision was based on “false claims and allegations” and undermined the European Parliament’s reputation.



Turkey’s EU accession talks began in 2005. To gain membership, Ankara has to successfully conclude negotiations with the EU in 35 policy chapters that involve reforms and the adoption of European standards.