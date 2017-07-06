Sofia City Council Approves the Construction of a 77-meter Building on Bulgaria Blvd

Sofia City Council today approved the construction of a 77-meter building on Bulgaria Blvd. The project was approved yesterday by the Committee on Urban Planning after it was rejected twice before. The investor is the company "Bulgaria Building".

The company is owned by Georgi Vassilev - a majority shareholder of the GP Group. "General Manager of Lukoil Bulgaria" Valentin Zlatev is associated with GP Group, but he denies these allegations, Dnevnik reported, quoted by BGNES.

"Bulgaria Building" is located at the corner between Bulgaria Blvd and Borovo Street in a residential area with a construction limit of 20 meters. In the beginning of 2017, the owner submitted to the Department of the Architecture and Urban Spatial Development a request for change in the layout of the plot with which the building have to be divided into three.

With the split, investors want to take advantage of Art. 27, para. 3 of the Special Planning Act, according to which buildings which are going to be for public use have no height limitation if they have urban centers from the first to the third level.

The ‘’Bulgaria Building’ case has become a cause for political disputes and suspicions of abuse of the law.