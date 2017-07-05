National Theater “Ivan Vazov” Goes Under the Open Sky

This was declared by the actor Mihail Petrov before the biggest theatrical event for the season. Yesterday night marked the beginning of the “Theater in front of the Theater''. The event will be held on an open stage in front of “Ivan Vazov” theater. From 4th July until the 8th theater lovers could enjoy plays like “Lunatics”, “Holiday”, “The Malingerer”.

Forty five tons stage and equipment is constructed and despite the meteorological conditions everything should go as planned. “The Malingerer” which is a ballet-comedy written by seriously ill Moliere is one of his most cheerful plays. It was displayed before audience for the first time on 10th February 1673 in the famous theater “Pale Royal” in Paris. Reported by BGNES.

