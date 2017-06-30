Code Оrange For Dangerous High Temperatures is in Force for 21 Districts in Bulgaria Today
Code orange for potentially dangerous high temperatures is in force for 21 districts in Bulgaria for 30th of June. The weather warning includes the districts of Vidin, Montana, Vratsa, Pleven, Lovech, Veliko Turnovo, Rousse, Silistra, Dobrich, Varna, Shoumen, Bourgas, Yambol, Sliven, Stara Zagora, Haskovo, Kardzhali, Plovdiv, Pazardzhik, Blagoevgrad and Kyustendil, reported the Bulgarian National Television.
Code yellow is issued for the rest of the country - Pernik, Sofia-district, Sofia-city, Smolyan, Gabrovo, Targovishte and Razgrad.
Specialists advise that the hot weather may pose risks to the health of elderly people, children and people with chronic medical conditions.
Because of the high summer temperatures, Sofia Municipality will provide water stations in three places in the city. At 12.00 (midday) bottled mineral water will be available to the public in front of the pillars of the National Palace of Culture; at 13.00, at the square at the St. Nedelya Temple and the Eagles Bridge - at Ariana Lake.
- » NIMH: Temperatures to be Between 37° and 42° on June 30
- » NIMH: Lowest temperatures in July 13°-18°, highest 37°-42°
- » NIMH: Mostly Sunny Today, Cliuds in the Afternood. Maximum Temperatures Between 35° and 40°
- » Code Yellow for Dangerously High Temperatures is in Force for 14 Districts in Bulgaria
- » Yellow Code for Heat in 16 Regions, Thunders Expected in 10
- » Today is the Official Start of Astronomical Summer