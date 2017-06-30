Code Оrange For Dangerous High Temperatures is in Force for 21 Districts in Bulgaria Today

Code orange for potentially dangerous high temperatures is in force for 21 districts in Bulgaria for 30th of June. The weather warning includes the districts of Vidin, Montana, Vratsa, Pleven, Lovech, Veliko Turnovo, Rousse, Silistra, Dobrich, Varna, Shoumen, Bourgas, Yambol, Sliven, Stara Zagora, Haskovo, Kardzhali, Plovdiv, Pazardzhik, Blagoevgrad and Kyustendil, reported the Bulgarian National Television.

Code yellow is issued for the rest of the country - Pernik, Sofia-district, Sofia-city, Smolyan, Gabrovo, Targovishte and Razgrad.

Specialists advise that the hot weather may pose risks to the health of elderly people, children and people with chronic medical conditions.

Because of the high summer temperatures, Sofia Municipality will provide water stations in three places in the city. At 12.00 (midday) bottled mineral water will be available to the public in front of the pillars of the National Palace of Culture; at 13.00, at the square at the St. Nedelya Temple and the Eagles Bridge - at Ariana Lake.

