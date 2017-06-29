Bulgarian Orthodox Church Marks Apostles Peter, Paul Feast

Today the Bulgarian Orthodox Church honors Apostles Peter and Paul. The day is known as Petrovden in the Bulgarian folklore calendar, according to BNR.



The two apostles who were ardent propagators of Christianity were subject to severe persecution and endured a lot of suffering.



In 67 AD they were crucified by Emperor Nero in Rome. In the folklore calendar Petrovden is preceded by a day of fasting. On the day of the feast a young chicken is served. The day coincides with wheat harvesting and harvesters are advised to work only during the first half of the day.