Bulgarian Orthodox Church Marks Apostles Peter, Paul Feast
Society | June 29, 2017, Thursday // 12:31| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria's Orthodox Church is celebrating the day of St Peter and Paul (Pavel in Bulgarian) when - tradition says - people should work only until noontime.
Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Today the Bulgarian Orthodox Church honors Apostles Peter and Paul. The day is known as Petrovden in the Bulgarian folklore calendar, according to BNR.
Today the Bulgarian Orthodox Church honors Apostles Peter and Paul. The day is known as Petrovden in the Bulgarian folklore calendar, according to BNR.
The two apostles who were ardent propagators of Christianity were subject to severe persecution and endured a lot of suffering.
In 67 AD they were crucified by Emperor Nero in Rome. In the folklore calendar Petrovden is preceded by a day of fasting. On the day of the feast a young chicken is served. The day coincides with wheat harvesting and harvesters are advised to work only during the first half of the day.
- » The Retrospective Exhibition "Self - portrait" to be Held in Credo Gallery, Sofia
- » Bulgaria and Romania - at the Bottom of the Pile in Europe in Terms of Innovation Performance
- » NIMH: Mostly Sunny Today, Cliuds in the Afternood. Maximum Temperatures Between 35° and 40°
- » Bulgarian Archaeological Expedition Will Try to Find the Largest Early Christian Monastery
- » Faecal Bacteria Found in Ice From Three Major UK Coffee Chains
- » Code Yellow for Dangerously High Temperatures is in Force for 14 Districts in Bulgaria
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)