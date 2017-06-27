UK Ambassador to Bulgaria: 'We Want the Same Rules for Everyone after Brexit'

“Britain does not want double standards, and we want the same rules for everyone after Brexit,” the UK Ambassador to Bulgaria, Emma Hopkins told BNT morning programme “the Day Begins” on 27th of June.

She said that new legislation on movement of persons was intended, to give EU citizens already in the UK security of access. Those who had not been residents in the UK for five years would be given documents for temporary residence, she said.

Hopkins said she expected four to five rounds of negotiations. The status of those already in the UK and those who already had acquired citizenship would have to be clarified. Those who come after Brexit would have to have sufficient opportunity to prove that they had the right to status.

“Customs agreements are also being reviewed,” she said. “We want to achieve smooth trade with other countries,” Hopkins added.

Hopkins expressed hope that in the future the educational system would remain available to international students.

“It is not yet clear what the education system will be after Brexit. So far, the old conditions remain, we hope that in 2020 students will enjoy the same conditions. The UK aims to attract international students, “ the UK Ambassador to Bulgaria said.