23% Support for GERB and United Patriots Coalition Government

Politics » DOMESTIC | June 27, 2017, Tuesday // 10:33| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: 23% Support for GERB and United Patriots Coalition Government pixabay.com

A month after the coalition government of GERB and United Patriots took office, results of a survey by Alpha Research polling agency and Nova TV shows that it receives 23% support, 33% do not approve it and 44% of the polled do not express any opinion.

The confidence in Bulgaria’s Prime Minister Boyko Borisov remains similar to his previous Borissov 2 cabinet, 32%. According to the poll, he remains the political leader with the highest approval rating, followed by United Patriots co-chair, Krasimir Karakachanov at 28% and the leader of the opposition Bulgarian Socialist Party, Kornelia Ninova, with 27%.

Bulgaria’s President has 57% approval rating, with which the presidential institution continues to be the only one with sustainable support.

Prime Minister Boyko Borisov’s centre-right GERB party has 25.7% support and Kornelia Ninova’s opposition Bulgarian Socialist Party 19.6%, United Patriots has 6,3%, the Movement for Rights and Freedoms has 5,2%.

The survey, was conducted by Alpha Research polling agency in conjunction with Nova Televizia broadcaster, between 12th and 22nd of June among 1024 adult Bulgarians, through direct interviews.

