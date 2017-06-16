NIMH: Weather Will be Sunny, Max. Temperatures Between 26° and 31°

Today the weather will be mostly sunny with some clouds. There will be rains only in some areas, mainly in Southwestern Bulgaria, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), quoted by FOCUS News Agency.



Maximum temperatures will stand at between 26° and 31°, in Sofia around 26°.



Atmospheric pressure slightly exceeds the average for June and will decrease in the afternoon.

Conditions for mountain tourism are good, but the weather is expected to deteriorate in the afternoon, the Red Cross’ Mountain Rescue Service (MRS) announced.



There is light wind in the higher parts of the mountains. There is also variable cloudiness. Temperatures range between 4 and 18 degrees.



No accidents were registered in the last 24 hours.