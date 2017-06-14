Seismologists Do Not Expect New Strong Quakes in Greece and Turkey
''New strong earthquakes in Greece and Turkey are not expected. However, weaker secondary quakes could continue for a year'', seismologist Prof. Emil Botev told FOCUS Radio’s Good Morning Bulgaria.
There is no immediate danger for Bulgaria from the earthquake measuring 6 on the Richter scale in Aegean Sea which caused damage on Lesbos Island.
Nevertheless, weaker quakes, which are expected to follow, could cause additional damage on Greek islands and Turkey’s coast, but not victims, as people are prepared to react.
