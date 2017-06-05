Turkey Maintains Ban on German Vsits to Incirlik Airbase

Turkey will maintain a ban on visits by German politicians to a key airbase in its south which is used for raids against Islamic State group in Syria, the foreign minister said Monday, AFP reported.



"Right now it is possible to visit the NATO base in Konya (in central Turkey), not Incirlik" in southern Turkey, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told a news conference with his German counterpart, Sigmar Gabriel, in Ankara.



The Incirlik base has been at the centre of a spat between the NATO allies since Ankara blocked a visit last month by German parliamentarians.