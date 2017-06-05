Turkey Maintains Ban on German Vsits to Incirlik Airbase

World » SOUTHEAST EUROPE | June 5, 2017, Monday // 15:54| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Turkey Maintains Ban on German Vsits to Incirlik Airbase pixabay.com

Turkey will maintain a ban on visits by German politicians to a key airbase in its south which is used for raids against Islamic State group in Syria, the foreign minister said Monday, AFP reported.

"Right now it is possible to visit the NATO base in Konya (in central Turkey), not Incirlik" in southern Turkey, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told a news conference with his German counterpart, Sigmar Gabriel, in Ankara.

The Incirlik base has been at the centre of a spat between the NATO allies since Ankara blocked a visit last month by German parliamentarians.

Southeast Europe » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: turkey, German, NATO allies
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria