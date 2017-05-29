27 Arrested Right Before Levski-CSKA Match
Sports | May 29, 2017, Monday // 09:11| Views: | Comments: 0
EPA/ BGNES
Sports » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
A total of 27 fans were arrested right before the start of the football game between the teams of Levski and CSKA last night, reported BNR.
The traffic downtown Sofia had been stopped several times due to the match of the two teams’ fans.
Exclusive security measures had been taken around the stadium itself. There was a police presence spotted at all bus stops and public places downtown.
- » Successful Start For Grigor Dimitrov in Paris
- » Enhanced Security Measures in Sofia Due to Levski-CSKA Football Game Tonight
- » Additional Security Measures for Europa League Final in Stockholm Already in Place
- » Antoaneta Boneva Wins Silver Medal at ISSF World Cup in Munich
- » Kubrat Pulev to Fight For IBF Heavyweight title within 10 Months
- » Dimitar Berbatov: 'We are Trying to Surprise People in All Possible Ways'
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)