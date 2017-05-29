27 Arrested Right Before Levski-CSKA Match

Sports | May 29, 2017, Monday // 09:11| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: 27 Arrested Right Before Levski-CSKA Match EPA/ BGNES

A total of 27 fans were arrested right before the start of the football game between the teams of Levski and CSKA last night, reported BNR.

The traffic downtown Sofia had been stopped several times due to the match of the two teams’ fans.

Exclusive security measures had been taken around the stadium itself. There was a police presence spotted at all bus stops and public places downtown.

Sports » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Levski-CSKA, football, match, police presence
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria