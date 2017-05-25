Bulgaria Needs More Reforms Before It Can Join Euro -ECB's Praet

Politics » BULGARIA IN EU | May 25, 2017, Thursday // 10:26| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Needs More Reforms Before It Can Join Euro -ECB's Praet bgnes

''Bulgaria needs to show its economy is more closely aligned to its wealthier EU peers before it considers joining the euro zone'', the European Central Bank's chief economist Peter Praet said on Wednesday, Reuters reported.

The Balkan country joined the European Union in 2007 and while it has relatively low inflation and stable public finances, its entry into the euro zone has been stymied by its failure to tackle high-level graft and low income levels.

"When you look at the formal, numerical convergence criteria, it looks quite good," Praet told a financial forum in Sofia.

"Of course the debate ... is always about what we call now sustained convergence, more structural. Because once you join the monetary union, it's irreversible. There is no exit," he said.

Bulgaria in EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Eurozone, European Central Bank, iflation, euro, banking system
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria