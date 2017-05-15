CSC Considering Application For Changing Measure of Yoan Matev

The City of Sofia Court (CSC) is going to consideР an application for changing the measure of Yoan Matev, reported BGNES.



Matev is convinced of killing the 15-year-old Georgy in Borisova gradina, Sofia.



In the court is appointed a legal hearing of application for detention, came from a layer of Yoan Matev.



In the application is pointed that Matev does not want to attend the legal hearing, and this is why he will not be called on. The measure has been assigned to the judge Petar Stoizev.