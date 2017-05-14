Bulgaria’s Kristian Kostov 2nd in Eurovision Song Contest
Portugal won the Eurovision Song Contest with the song Amar Pelos Dois, performed by 27-year old Salvador Sobral, with the highest score from both jury and audience.
Bulgaria’s contestant in this year’s Eurovision Song Contet, the youngest participant, 17-year old Kristian Kostov came second with his song Beautiful Mess, Bulgaria’s best achievement ever, reported BNR.
Before the grand final, Bulgaria won two journalist awards – for best special effect and best stage performance.
