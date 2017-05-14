Bulgaria’s Kristian Kostov 2nd in Eurovision Song Contest

Bulgaria’s contestant in this year’s Eurovision Song Contet, the youngest participant, 17-year old Kristian Kostov came second with his song Beautiful Mess, Bulgaria’s best achievement ever, reported BNR.

Portugal won the Eurovision Song Contest with the song Amar Pelos Dois, performed by 27-year old Salvador Sobral, with the highest score from both jury and audience.

Before the grand final, Bulgaria won two journalist awards – for best special effect and best stage performance.

 

