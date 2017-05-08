Parvan Simeonov, Political Scientist: Winning of Macron Is Positive for Bulgaria
The winning in the French President Elections of Emmanuel Macron is positive for Bulgaria because our country is one of the most euro-optimistic in the EU. That said in a interview for Focus News Agency the political scientist Parvan Simeonov.
“Bulgaria remains one of the countries, which draws positive benefits from the membership in the EU. That’s why our country must be happy about the election because it declares the European perspective.
On the other hand, Bulgaria must realize that Europe really goes on more speeds and we are not the first one. That could be a problem”, commented Simeonov.
By his words, Bulgaria is acting with fear through the new processes in Europe but it will come the time when we must be a more active political position of the country.
