Parvan Simeonov, Political Scientist: Winning of Macron Is Positive for Bulgaria

Politics » BULGARIA IN EU | May 8, 2017, Monday // 14:16| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Parvan Simeonov, Political Scientist: Winning of Macron Is Positive for Bulgaria Photo: EPA/BGNES

The winning in the French President Elections of Emmanuel Macron is positive for Bulgaria because our country is one of the most euro-optimistic in the EU. That said in a interview for Focus News Agency the political scientist Parvan Simeonov.

Bulgaria remains one of the countries, which draws positive benefits from the membership in the EU. That’s why our country must be happy about the election because it declares the European perspective.

On the other hand, Bulgaria must realize that Europe really goes on more speeds and we are not the first one. That could be a problem”, commented Simeonov.

By his words, Bulgaria is acting with fear through the new processes in Europe but it will come the time when we must be a more active political position of the country. 

Bulgaria in EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, europe, EU, Macron
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria