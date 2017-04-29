Kubrat Pulev Beats American Rival, Eyes World Title

Kubrat Pulev defended his intercontinental heavyweight title of the World Boxing Association after his victory over American Kevin Johnson, reports BGNES, quoted by BNR.

In the main match of the Final Countdown Gala at Arena Armeec, Sofia, late on Friday, Pulev prevailed over his rival Johnson with full unanimity of referees.

This has been the 25th win in his professional boxing career. Apart from defending his title, Kubrat Pulev has fortified his right to fight for the world title on the International Boxing Federation.

Last night’s match was much tougher for Pulev who faced experienced 37-year-old Johnson. The Bulgarian gained a serious advantage in the tenth round dealing a series of blows to his rival. In the 12th round Kubrat Pulev was fully dominant and rightfully won the match at the packed Arena Armeec in Sofia.