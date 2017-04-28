Bulgarian Business Climate Improved Slightly in April, 2017

Business | April 28, 2017, Friday // 15:08| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Business Climate Improved Slightly in April, 2017

Bulgarian business climate improved slightly in April, according to the National Statistical Institute (NSI), quoted by the Independent Balkan News Agency.

Data shows that in April 2017, the total business climate indicator increased by 0.7% compared with March. In industry, the indicator was largely unchanged compared with March, NSI said.

The poll found an improvement of expectations about orders, but industrial entrepreneurs’ expectations about production activity over the next three months were more moderate.

The main factors limiting the business development in the construction sector continue to be connected with the uncertain economic environment and competition in the sector, and in the construction sector, there also was a strengthening of the negative influence of the "shortage of labour" factor, the NSI said.

The retail trade indicator was up by 2.1% over that of March as managers had higher expectations about their enterprises over the next six months. Their forecasts about the volume of sales and the orders placed with suppliers over the next three months continue to be optimistic.

The most serious difficulties for the retail trade continue to be connected with competition in the sector, insufficient demand and an uncertain economic environment. As regards the selling prices, the retailers’ expectations are them to remain unchanged over the next three months.

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: business climate, National Statistical Institute, NSI, construction sector, retail, industrial
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria