Bulgarian Business Climate Improved Slightly in April, 2017

Bulgarian business climate improved slightly in April, according to the National Statistical Institute (NSI), quoted by the Independent Balkan News Agency.



Data shows that in April 2017, the total business climate indicator increased by 0.7% compared with March. In industry, the indicator was largely unchanged compared with March, NSI said.



The poll found an improvement of expectations about orders, but industrial entrepreneurs’ expectations about production activity over the next three months were more moderate.



The main factors limiting the business development in the construction sector continue to be connected with the uncertain economic environment and competition in the sector, and in the construction sector, there also was a strengthening of the negative influence of the "shortage of labour" factor, the NSI said.



The retail trade indicator was up by 2.1% over that of March as managers had higher expectations about their enterprises over the next six months. Their forecasts about the volume of sales and the orders placed with suppliers over the next three months continue to be optimistic.



The most serious difficulties for the retail trade continue to be connected with competition in the sector, insufficient demand and an uncertain economic environment. As regards the selling prices, the retailers’ expectations are them to remain unchanged over the next three months.