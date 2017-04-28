53% of Bulgarians Support EU Membership

Bulgaria: 53% of Bulgarians Support EU Membership photo: BGNES

Latest Eurobarometer poll shows that the support of the Europeans for the EU membership reaches again almost the same level of 2007, the period before the economic crisis, quoted by BNR.

The huge majority of the Europeans would opt for a joint response to the global challenges on national actions, while ¾ want the EU to do more in the fight with terrorism, unemployment and tax frauds, as well as for the environment’s protection.

53% of the Bulgarians support the EU membership. 79% would like to see more actions against terrorism and 76% - against unemployment.

Over 70% would like to see more EU interference in the spheres of health and social insurance.

