53% of Bulgarians Support EU Membership
Latest Eurobarometer poll shows that the support of the Europeans for the EU membership reaches again almost the same level of 2007, the period before the economic crisis, quoted by BNR.
The huge majority of the Europeans would opt for a joint response to the global challenges on national actions, while ¾ want the EU to do more in the fight with terrorism, unemployment and tax frauds, as well as for the environment’s protection.
53% of the Bulgarians support the EU membership. 79% would like to see more actions against terrorism and 76% - against unemployment.
Over 70% would like to see more EU interference in the spheres of health and social insurance.
- » The Council of Ministers Approves Bulgaria's Position on Brexit Talks
- » Sergei Stanishev: EU’s Main Task Is To Restore The Spirit Of Solidarity
- » A Bulgarian Horo is Going to Take Place For the 5th Time on Brussels’ Central Square
- » Iliana Iotova: ‘We All Need to Unite For Successful EU Presidency
- » Deputy PM Denitsa Zlateva: Caretaker Government Set the Preparations For EU Presidency
- » Bulgaria Starts to Implement New System For Organic Products’s Certification