Bulgaria Asks For Change In Mechanism For Contracting Prices For Russian Gas

''The price of natural gas, which this country buys from Russia’s Gazprom to be renegotiated each year, while for the first two years, this renegotiating to be made once each six months. '' This is the Bulgarian position in view of the discounts offered by the Russian giant, BNR reported.

''They are related to the case on the monopole position, tabled against Gazprom on the part of the European Commission'', Bulgarian caretaker Minister of Energy Nikolay Pavlov said.

''Bulgaria will also insist for the dropping out of the obligation of Bulgargaz to pay the quantities of blue fuel requested in advance to the Russian side even when they are not fully used'', Pavlov added.