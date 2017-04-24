Future Cabinet to be Discussed by GERB, UP on Monday
photo: BGNES
Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
The constitution of the future government and the allocation of ministerial positions will be discussed today in the afternoon by the first political force GERB and its partners from the United Patriots, Chair of GERB Boyko Borisov announced, quoted by BNR.
At the same time he refused to name future ministers with the words: ‘’Do you really think that I would discuss this right now? Let’s show mutual respect!’’
- » Тran to Hold Local Referendum on Gold Mining on June 11
- » 53 Illegal Migrants Caught When Trying to Pass Danuv Bridge
- » Georgy Gergov Resigned From BSP
- » The BSP’s Plenary Session Аrgue if The Fall of Gergov is Part of The Current Political Scene
- » BSP Party Wants Georgy Gergov To Resign
- » President Rumen Radev: The Information About The Water in Haskovo Is Hidden, The Situation Is Reminiscent of Chernobyl Syndrome
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)