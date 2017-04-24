Future Cabinet to be Discussed by GERB, UP on Monday

Bulgaria: Future Cabinet to be Discussed by GERB, UP on Monday

The constitution of the future government and the allocation of ministerial positions will be discussed today in the afternoon by the first political force GERB and its partners from the United Patriots, Chair of GERB Boyko Borisov announced, quoted by BNR.

At the same time he refused to name future ministers with the words: ‘’Do you really think that I would discuss this right now? Let’s show mutual respect!’’

Tags: GERB, United Patriots, Boyko Borisov
