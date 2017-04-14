Chain Crash Hinder the Movement After Tunnel "Vitinya"
photo: BGNES
Chain crash between five cars happened after the tunnel "Vitinya" of "Hemus" highway in the direction of Varna, reported "Focus" agency. Because of the crash was formed plug near the bridge.
Again in tunnel "Vitinya" but towards Sofia a bus strapped. The movement is difficult. Tunnel both ways because of repair in one of the pipes.
