Bulgarians to Pay About 5% More This Year for Easter Repast

About 5% more will be paid by Bulgarians for their Easter repast this year, said the Chairman of the Commodity Exchanges and Wholesale Markets State Commission (CEWMSC) Vladimir Ivanov, according to Radio Focus.

‘’The Easter repast includes lam shoulder, 30 eggs, flour, sugar, bread, tomatoes, cucumbers, green salad, radishes, greed onions, potatoes, oil, butter, rice, rakia and wine. The repast of a Bulgarian today totals to BGN 47.90. Compared to last year, when it was BGN 45.41, there is a 5% difference, but it is still cheaper compared to 2013’’, said Ivanov.

There is nothing peculiar about our prices, we have a completely balanced and highly competitive market, regardless of the desires for speculation and worrying society. The market is completely stable‘’, he also added.