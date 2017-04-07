Bulgarians to Pay About 5% More This Year for Easter Repast

Society | April 7, 2017, Friday // 15:52| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Bulgarians to Pay About 5% More This Year for Easter Repast EPA/BGNES

About 5% more will be paid by Bulgarians for their Easter repast this year, said the Chairman of the Commodity Exchanges and Wholesale Markets State Commission (CEWMSC) Vladimir Ivanov, according to Radio Focus.

‘’The Easter repast includes lam shoulder, 30 eggs, flour, sugar, bread, tomatoes, cucumbers, green salad, radishes, greed onions, potatoes, oil, butter, rice, rakia and wine. The repast of a Bulgarian today totals to BGN 47.90. Compared to last year, when it was BGN 45.41, there is a 5% difference, but it is still cheaper compared to 2013’’, said Ivanov.

There is nothing peculiar about our prices, we have a completely balanced and highly competitive market, regardless of the desires for speculation and worrying society. The market is completely stable‘’, he also added.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Easter, Easter holiday, Commodity Exchanges and Wholesale Markets State Commission
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria