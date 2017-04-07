Тhe Spring Campaign for Voluntary Blood Donation ‘Give Life Now!’ Continues

Bulgaria: Тhe Spring Campaign for Voluntary Blood Donation ‘Give Life Now!’ Continues EPA/BGNES

With a campaign on April 9, the day of the big Christian holiday Palm Sunday (Tsvetnitsa), the spring campaign for voluntary blood donation continues throughout Bulgaria, the press centre of the Bulgarian Red Cross (BRC) announced.

 This year, the initiative is under the motto of ‘’Light a candle, donate blood, give life now!’’ The campaign is organised by the Ministry of Health, the National Centre for Haematology and the Bulgarian Red Cross, with the support of the Bulgarian Orthodox Church.

 Temporary blood donation stations in Sofia will be placed next to the capital’s Orthodox churches. Teams of National Centre for Haematology and volunteers of the BRC will be available to those wishing to donate blood from 09:00 until 13:00 Bulgarian time.

