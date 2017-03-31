Embassy of Azerbaijan with Еxhibition at the National Art Gallery, Sofia

Embassy of Azerbaijan, with the support of ‘’Rila Style’’ is presenting the exhibition Azerbaijan – Magical Universe of Colors on April 5, 18.00 and the place is National Art Gallery, Sofia.



The exhibition is organized by the Embassy of Azerbaijan on the occasion of 25th anniversary of establishment diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Bulgaria. It includes 31 works by famous Azerbaijani artists such as Yaver Sultanov, Mir Nadir Zeynalov, Javad Mirdjavadov, Eldar Mammadov and Vugar Muradov.



The exhibition combines different academies and generations and gives insight into the art of Azerbaijan during the last 35 years.

Everybody can see reflected as socio – economic issues and the ancient and rich culture of Azerbaijan. The exhibition is a good example of the diversity of the art of this country.



Yaver Sultanov, Mir Nadir Zeynalov, Javad Mirdjavadov, Eldar Mammadov and Vugar Muradov are presented many times in Azerbaijan, USA, France, Germany, Japan, Luxembourg, Russia, Holland, Iran, Turkey, Hungary, Georgia and other states. Their works are placed in many museums and private collections.



All painting are given with the courtesy of Rauf Ahundov.



The exhibition will be open for all art lovers on April 5 until May 21, 2017.



For more information: Gergana Hristova, National Gallery, tel. 0899366258.