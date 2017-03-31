Eurostat: Bulgaria's North West Region Is Poorest in EU

In 2015, regional GDP per capita, expressed in terms of purchasing power standards, ranged from slightly less than 30% of the European Union (EU) average in the Bulgarian North West Region to 580% of the average in Inner London - West in the United Kingdomm, Eurostat said, quoted by BTA,

The leading regions in the ranking of regional GDP per capita in 2015, after Inner London - West in the United Kingdom (580% of the average), were the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg (264%), Hamburg in Germany (206%) Bruxelles/Brussel in Belgium (205%) and Bratislava in Slovakia (188%).

After North West in Bulgaria (29% of the average), the lowest regions in the ranking were Mayotte in France (32%), North Central and South Central in Bulgaria (both 33%) and Nord-Est in Romania (34%).

Among the 19 regions with GDP per capita below 50% of the EU average, five were in Bulgaria, four each in Hungary and Poland, three in Romania, two in Greece and one in France.

