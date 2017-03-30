Northwest Bulgaria Remains EU's Lowest Income Region

Northwest Bulgaria remains the region with the lowest income per capita in the EU, showed the latest Eurostat data.

The data measures the purchasing power of the population given the money they receive every month compared to local prices.

People in central London can afford consumption of 480% more than the average for the 28 member-states of the EU.

At the other end of the spectrum is Bulgaria’s Northwest region where purchasing power is less than one-third that of the average level for Europe.

Bulgaria’s South-Central region is also at the bottom of the ranking, together with Northeast Romania and the French region of Maillot.

Bulgaria has the most regions where purchasing power is below half the average for the EU – a total of 5.

