45 Foreign Nationals Detained on the Border in the Period 24-27 March 2017

45 citizens of third countries were detained at the Bulgarian border between 24 and 27 March 2017, the press centre of Chief Directorate Border Police announced.



The situation at the state border of the Republic of Bulgaria is for the period from 06:00 Bulgarian time on March 24 until 06:00 Bulgarian time on March 27, 2017. 8 persons attempting to enter the country on the Bulgarian-Turkish green borders were caught.



A total of 37 people were detained while attempting to illegally leave the country, out of which 36 at the green border (33 on the Bulgarian-Serbian, and 3 on the Bulgarian-Turkish border), and 1 person at a border checkpoint on the Bulgarian-Serbian border.



Due to imposed coercive measures and fake documents, 20 foreign nationals were prohibited from entering the country at border checkpoints, while 23 Bulgarian citizens, 1 EU citizen, and 1 foreign national were prohibited to leave the country