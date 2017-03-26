Hundreds Arrested in Anti-Corruption Protests in Russia
Opposition leader Alexei Navalny has been arrested at an anti-corruption rally organised in Russia’s capital Moscow, reported BBC.
There are anti-corruption protest demonstrations all over Russia on Sunday demanding the resignation of PM Dmitry Medvedev because of corruption accusations. Thousands of people are participating in the protests.
Most of the demonstrations were not permitted by the authorities. In Moscow, a large number of policemen have been deployed in the streets and tens of protesters have been arrested.
TV reports show demonstrators holding banners “Down With Putin”, “Russia Without Putin”, “Putin Is a Thief”
