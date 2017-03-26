Hundreds Arrested in Anti-Corruption Protests in Russia

World » RUSSIA | March 26, 2017, Sunday // 21:07| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Hundreds Arrested in Anti-Corruption Protests in Russia Wikipedia

Opposition leader Alexei Navalny has been arrested at an anti-corruption rally organised in Russia’s capital Moscow, reported BBC.

There are anti-corruption protest demonstrations all over Russia on Sunday demanding the resignation of PM Dmitry Medvedev because of corruption accusations. Thousands of people are participating in the protests.

Most of the demonstrations were not permitted by the authorities. In Moscow, a large number of policemen have been deployed in the streets and tens of protesters have been arrested.

TV reports show demonstrators holding banners “Down With Putin”, “Russia Without Putin”, “Putin Is a Thief”


Russia » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Russia, corruption, protests, Vladimir Putin, Dmitry Medvedev, Alexei Navalny
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria