GERB Wins Bulgaria's Snap Elections

GERB has won the snap parliamentary elections for the 44th Parliament with 32.8% ahead of its main opponent BSP – 28.4%, reported BGNES, citing exit poll data.

The new Parliament will also include the United Patriots – 8.8%, DPS – 7.7%, Volya – 4.6%. The Reformist Bloc is on the verge – 3.8%.

New Republic, DOST, Yes, Bulgaria, ABV and Movement 21 will not enter the new Parliament.