GERB Wins Bulgaria's Snap Elections
BGNES
Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
GERB has won the snap parliamentary elections for the 44th Parliament with 32.8% ahead of its main opponent BSP – 28.4%, reported BGNES, citing exit poll data.
The new Parliament will also include the United Patriots – 8.8%, DPS – 7.7%, Volya – 4.6%. The Reformist Bloc is on the verge – 3.8%.
New Republic, DOST, Yes, Bulgaria, ABV and Movement 21 will not enter the new Parliament.
- » Volya's Leader Mareshki Ready for Negotiations with GERB
- » Borisov: GERB Must Be Leading Party in Government
- » Alpha Research: GERB Wins Vote, 6 Parties in Parliament
- » Media To Be Sanctioned for Publishing Election Results Before End of Election Day
- » GERB's Borisov: I Am Voting for United Bulgaria
- » Voting Activity in Bulgaria's Snap Elections at 42.74%
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)