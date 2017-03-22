45,000 Bulgarians Successfully Submit Applications For Voting Abroad

The precise number of applications submitted by Bulgarians for voting abroad in the 26 March snap parliamentary elections is 45,071, announced from BNR.



More than 19,000 of them have been submitted in Turkey.



Applications in UK are about 5300, in Spain 3000, in USA 2800, in Germany 2750 and in Greece 1418, the permanent secretary of the Bulgarian Foreign Ministry Elena Shekerletova explained.



The political parties have demanded to have representatives in polling stations based in Turkey where on 26 March, 35 such sections will open in 17 towns and villages. Overall there will be 371 polling sections abroad opened for the Bulgarian snap parliamentary elections with more than half of commission members coming from local communities.



The Bulgarian government will second 205 officials, and parties will have more than 400 representatives.