EU, Japan To Sign Trade Agreement in 2017

The EU and Japan have agreed on an accelerated signing of a trade agreement as early as this year. This became clear after a meeting of Japanese PM Shinzō Abe and the Presidents of the European Commission and the European Council – Jean-Claude Juncker and Donald Tusk.

Shinzō Abe called on the EU for predictability and stability after Brexit and added:

“Against the background of growing protectionist tendencies, I think it is important for Japan and the EU to cooperate with the USA. This is why I hope to sign an agreement in principle on an economic partnership between Japan and the EU. This is how we will show the world the flag of free trade as an example to be followed.”

We are approaching the final phase in the negotiation process, stated Juncker.

“This agreement is necessary because we believe in free, fair trade which is based on rules. This will bring Japan and the EU the best of both worlds. It will open new markets, introducing equal rules for the protection of our industries and workers.”