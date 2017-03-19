Malyovitsa Hut Awarded Best Tourist Chalet of 2016

Rila is one of the most popular and accessible mountains in Bulgaria. Many tourist sites attract thousands of tourists and skiers in all seasons. Malyovitsa resort is among Rila's most visited resorts. It offers excellent conditions for skiing and snowboarding.



Last year it was awarded the best tourist hut of 2016 at the annual tourist awards of the Bulgarian Tourist Union. The hut received that high recognition, because it managed to renew its accommodation facility in a very short period of time; it maintains high level of hygiene and provides cozy atmosphere to its guests, according to Bulgarian National Radio.



Malyovitsa Chalet is part of the E4 European Long Distance Path which crosses the Pyrenees, the-Alps, Rila Mountain and the Peloponnese Island. Maloyovitsa Hut and Malyovitsa Peak are the two most-visited places in that part of Rila Mountain.



There are two Bulgarian Alpine Club shelters in that part of Rila - Orlovets and Strashnoto Ezero (The Dreadful lake). Tourists can reach those shelters fairly easy in the summer. However, the access to them during the winter is a real challenge.



Hut-keeper Nikolay Markov told BNR that there are many tourist and Alpine sites nearby Malyovitsa hut and a total of 48 spots suitable for climbing in that segment of Rila Mountain. Some of them are suitable for professional and experienced alpinists and others are suitable for amateur climbers . ''Malyovitsa Hut has already gained huge popularity as an Alpine and tourist center in Bulgaria'', added he.