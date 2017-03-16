Decrease by 8% of State-Funded First-Year Students

Politics » DOMESTIC | March 16, 2017, Thursday // 09:41| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Decrease by 8% of State-Funded First-Year Students File photo: EPA/BGNES

In 2017 the number of state – funded first- year university students will decrease by 8% as compared to 2016, Bulgaria’s caretaker cabinet decided on Wednesday, according to BNR.

Thus, together with the amendments made in 2016 in that sphere, the ratio between first-year students and high-school graduates would amount to 62% and equal the one registered in 2010.

However, reception in subjects such as pedagogics, mathematics and information technologies will be higher, the caretaker Minister of Education and Science explained.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: education, university, Minister of Education
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria