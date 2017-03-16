Decrease by 8% of State-Funded First-Year Students

In 2017 the number of state – funded first- year university students will decrease by 8% as compared to 2016, Bulgaria’s caretaker cabinet decided on Wednesday, according to BNR.



Thus, together with the amendments made in 2016 in that sphere, the ratio between first-year students and high-school graduates would amount to 62% and equal the one registered in 2010.



However, reception in subjects such as pedagogics, mathematics and information technologies will be higher, the caretaker Minister of Education and Science explained.