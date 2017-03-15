Data of All Persons Travelling Through Greece To Be Kept by Special Commission

World » EU | March 15, 2017, Wednesday // 12:39| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Data of All Persons Travelling Through Greece To Be Kept by Special Commission BGNES

The data of all persons who travel through Greece will be kept by a special commission including prosecutors, policemen and airline employees. The purpose is for authorities to have a data base of persons suspected of having links to jihadists.

When travelling through Greek airports and, later, ports, all data will be kept, including passport data, ticket number and direction of travel. According to experts, this will make it easier to detect forged passports as well.

Athens has already ordered state-of-the-art equipment for the operation of the special commission on combating crime and the tracking of persons with heavy sentences.

In order for the commission to operate, legal amendments are needed to the Law on Combating Organised Crime which permit the collection of personal data of passengers.

Comments in Greek media point out that the commission on personal data is being created under pressure from European countries and Washington.

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: greece, personal data, passengers, organised crime, jihadists, Commission
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria