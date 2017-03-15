Data of All Persons Travelling Through Greece To Be Kept by Special Commission

The data of all persons who travel through Greece will be kept by a special commission including prosecutors, policemen and airline employees. The purpose is for authorities to have a data base of persons suspected of having links to jihadists.

When travelling through Greek airports and, later, ports, all data will be kept, including passport data, ticket number and direction of travel. According to experts, this will make it easier to detect forged passports as well.

Athens has already ordered state-of-the-art equipment for the operation of the special commission on combating crime and the tracking of persons with heavy sentences.

In order for the commission to operate, legal amendments are needed to the Law on Combating Organised Crime which permit the collection of personal data of passengers.

Comments in Greek media point out that the commission on personal data is being created under pressure from European countries and Washington.