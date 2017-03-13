Bulgarian expert: Bulgaria should make an Active Contribution into Europe’s security

File photo: EPA/BGNES

''What is now happening in Rotterdam will not remain limited to the Netherlands and Germany'', said the expert Boyko Noev, during an interview with the Bulgarian National Radio, speaking about the Dutch-Turkish tensions over Turkey’s referendum.

According to him, Bulgaria should make an active contribution into Europe’s security using its geographic location and other advantages.

‘’For this reason I have for two years called for deploying the army on the border with Turkey not because we are waging a war against anybody, not because this is symbolic, but simply because the protection of out border, the defence of this European border is decisive for what we can table at the talks for the future of Europe. So far we have got nothing to table’’, added he.

